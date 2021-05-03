Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. WD-40 accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $248.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $165.91 and a one year high of $333.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.19.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

