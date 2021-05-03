Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 107 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 119.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MED opened at $227.09 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

