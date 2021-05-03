Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 297 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

USPH opened at $112.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

