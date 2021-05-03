Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock worth $787,246 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $269.85 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $165.42 and a one year high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.38.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.