Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of MEDNAX worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

MD stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

