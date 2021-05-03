Bridge City Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

