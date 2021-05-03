Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $90.82 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

