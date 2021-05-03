British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives GBX 3,548.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,043,557 over the last quarter.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,682 ($35.04) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a market cap of £61.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,760.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,706.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

