Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 733,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.