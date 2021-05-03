Brokerages Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.58. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $977.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277 in the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

