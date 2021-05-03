Brokerages Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cango by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cango in the fourth quarter valued at $1,400,000.

CANG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $963.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

