Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $944.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $944.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $923.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $956.10 million. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $411,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ traded up $11.25 on Monday, reaching $433.59. 786,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,058. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.30. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $435.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

