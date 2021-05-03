Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM opened at $94.00 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.76.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

