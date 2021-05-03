Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $478.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.70 million to $482.31 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $3,794,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $306,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. 226,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,590. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.77.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

