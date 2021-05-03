Brokerages Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 395,366 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL opened at $2.12 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

