Brokerages Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

OCUP opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

