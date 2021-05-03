Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.