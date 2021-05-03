Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

