Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 1,842,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.