Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $237.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.26 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.