Brokerages Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report sales of $237.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.26 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $335.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

