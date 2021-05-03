Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post $470.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.80 million to $474.20 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,489. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.28.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

