Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Announce $3.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.79. Best Buy reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 432.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

BBY traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.47. 1,438,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

