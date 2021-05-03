Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce sales of $7.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.34 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

