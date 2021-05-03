Brokerages Expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to announce sales of $7.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.00 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $5.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.45 billion to $27.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.34 billion to $34.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, reaching $100.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

