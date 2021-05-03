Brokerages Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 200,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

