Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $2,512.71

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,531.47.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

GOOG stock opened at $2,416.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,915.40. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,719 shares of company stock worth $40,000,084 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

