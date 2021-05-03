Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $62.30

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

APH traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $66.25. 3,385,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 64.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

