Brokerages Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $11.63

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTO shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,734. The stock has a market cap of $497.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.