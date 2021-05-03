Brokerages Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT at $11.83

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.