Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $161.69

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

