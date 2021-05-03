Brokerages Set Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

