Brokerages Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Target Price at $12.25

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $642.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.