Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $103.56

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

