Brokerages Set Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of OZON traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67. Ozon has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

