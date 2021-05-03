Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $95.25

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 507,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,714. RPM International has a 12 month low of $62.98 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in RPM International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

