Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $216.40

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,295 shares of company stock worth $31,854,586 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.