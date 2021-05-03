Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Target Price at GBX 4,499.09

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £111.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,068.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,277.71. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

