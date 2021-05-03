Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brookline Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.