Brokers Issue Forecasts for FTI Consulting, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTI Consulting in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCN. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $138.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

