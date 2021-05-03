Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Waste Connections stock opened at $119.11 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

