Brokers Offer Predictions for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

