Brokers Offer Predictions for Hubbell Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hubbell in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

