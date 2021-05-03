Brokers Set Expectations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$145.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.