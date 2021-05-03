Brokers Set Expectations for HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

