Brokers Set Expectations for Tenaris S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NYSE:TS opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.