Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

NYSE:BEP opened at $39.29 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

