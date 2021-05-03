Brooks Automation (BRKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.