Brown Financial Advisory Has $288,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brown Financial Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in The Southern were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in The Southern by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $66.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.