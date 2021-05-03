Brown Financial Advisory Purchases 5,607 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

