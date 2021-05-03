Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRKR stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Several analysts have commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

