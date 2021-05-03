BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

