BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.25 target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE BTB.UN opened at C$4.05 on Thursday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.56 million and a PE ratio of 88.04.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

